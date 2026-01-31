Listen Live
Close
News

Houston Mourns the Loss of DJ Michael Watts, A Texas Hip-Hop Icon

Published on January 30, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

DJ Michael Watts
Source: DJ Michael Watts / General

Houston and the entire state of Texas are mourning the loss of a true cultural giant. Michael “5000” Watts passed away on January 30, 2026, surrounded by loved ones. His passing has left a deep void not only in the music industry, but in the heart of the city he helped shape for decades. From mixtapes to radio waves, Watts’ influence was woven into the sound and soul of Houston.

Known worldwide as Michael 5000 Watts, Watts was far more than a DJ. He was a visionary who helped define Southern hip hop and elevate Houston onto the global stage. As the founder and owner of Swishahouse, his work introduced generations of listeners to the city’s distinct sound and provided a platform for countless artists. His career began at just 14 years old and grew into a legacy that reshaped how independent music could move and thrive.

Watts was also a trusted voice on Houston radio, becoming a staple across the Radio ONE family. His presence was deeply felt at 97.9 The Box, Majic 102.1, and Praise Houston, where his passion, knowledge, and authenticity resonated with listeners every day. To colleagues and fans alike, he was a mentor, a tastemaker, and a constant reminder of Houston pride.

According to his family, Watts suffered a fatal heart rhythm known as torsades de Pointes, which caused sudden cardiac death. He leaves behind his wife, Tammy Watts, five children, and two grandchildren. While his public impact was immense, his family and those closest to him are feeling an unimaginable loss as they navigate this painful moment together.

As Houston reflects on what Michael 5000 Watts meant to the city and to Texas, plans are underway to celebrate his life and legacy. A community event honoring his contributions will be announced in the coming days through his official social media pages. Though his voice may be gone, his influence will continue to echo through Houston streets, Texas culture, and hip hop history forever.

Houston Mourns the Loss of DJ Michael Watts, A Texas Hip-Hop Icon was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from Magic 95.5 FM
WE Them Ones Ohio Graphics 2026 BMN
Trending
39 Items
Celebrity  |  Written By: Nia Noelle

Black Don’t Crack: These Icons Over 60 Are Redefining Aging

Comment
icicles on metal roof of building, danger to pedestrians
4 Items
News  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Where to Find Warming Centers Across Columbus

Comment
MAGIC Mobile Text Club Promo Graphic 2025
Cbus  |  Written By: Magic 95.5

Text Club Terms

Comment
32nd Annual RAZZIE Awards Winners Announcement
Entertainment  |  Written By: Robyn Simone

The Award for the Worst Film Goes To…

Comment
Entertainment  |  Written By: egmasylne

Mary J. Blige Responds to Fans Asking for Her “Sad” Music Era Back

Comment

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close