Entertainment

Iconic Black Celebrities with February Birthdays

Notable African American stars who celebrate their birthdays in the month of love.

Published on February 3, 2026
Source:

February might be the shortest month on the calendar, but let’s be real, it packs the biggest punch. It is no coincidence that the month designated to celebrate Black History is also the birth month of some of the most transformative figures in our culture. While the world discusses Valentine’s Day or groundhogs, we are busy lighting candles for the trailblazers who made being born in February look like a divine assignment.

From literary giants to court-side legends, the Aquarians and Pisces of February have shaped the way we see ourselves and the way the world sees us.

RELATED: What Is Black History Month? Past, Present, and Future

RELATED: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

 This February, as we celebrate our history, let’s make some noise for the birthday icons who helped write it. They are the proof that Black excellence isn’t just a hashtag; it is our legacy.

See Our Entire List of Iconic Black Celebrities with February Birthdays Below

February 1: 

Langston Hughes

Portrait Of Langston Hughes
Source: Fred Stein Archive / Getty

Dennis Edwards

National Museum of African American Music - NMAAM 2016 Black Music Honors - Show
Source: Terry Wyatt / Getty

 

February 4:

Rosa Parks

US-PARKS-MEDAL OF HONOR 02
Source: JEFF KOWALSKY / Getty

 

February 5: 

Hank Aaron

St. Louis Cardinals v Atlanta Braves
Source: Focus On Sport / Getty

 

February 7:

Chris Rock

Comedian Chris Rock...
Source: Steve Russell / Getty

 

The Voices of Freedom and Truth

It feels right to start with the heavy hitters who gave us the language and the courage to fight. Langston Hughes (Feb. 1) didn’t just write poetry; he captured the soul of the Harlem Renaissance. Then there is Rosa Parks (Feb. 4), the Mother of the Freedom Movement, whose quiet strength on a Montgomery bus sparked a revolution.

We also celebrate the intellect of W.E.B. Du Bois (Feb. 23), a man whose work laid the foundation for the civil rights movement, and the unparalleled Toni Morrison (Feb. 18). She didn’t just write stories; she validated Black life in American literature, reminding us that our stories are worthy of the highest honors.

February 8: 

Gary Coleman

2nd Annual TV Land Awards
Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

 

February 12:

Arsenio Hall

Howie Mandel And Arsenio Hall - Las Vegas, NV
Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

 

February 17: 

Michael Jordan

Orlando Magic v Charlotte Hornets
Source: Jacob Kupferman / Getty

 

The Soundtrack of Our Lives

Where would we be without the music? February gave us Smokey Robinson (Feb. 19), the poet laureate of Motown who taught the world how to croon. We also honor the High Priestess of Soul, Nina Simone (Feb. 21), who used her voice as a weapon for justice.

Modern icons are carrying that torch, too. The Neo-Soul queen Erykah Badu (Feb. 26) continues to shift the frequency, while Rihanna (Feb. 20) has transformed from a pop princess into a global business mogul, showing us exactly what ownership looks like.

February 18:

Toni Morrison

Toni Morrison At The Carl Sandburg Literary Awards Dinner
Source: Antonio Dickey / Getty

 

February 19: 

Smokey Robinson

American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special - Performances
Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

 

February 20:

Rihanna

A$AP Rocky X American Sabotage by AWGE: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2025
Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

Sidney Poitier

US-OSCARS-POITIER
Source: MIKE NELSON / Getty

Breaking Barriers on Screen and Court

We have to give flowers to Sidney Poitier (Feb. 20). He walked so every Black actor today could run, carrying dignity into spaces that weren’t built for us. In the comedy world, Arsenio Hall (Feb. 12) gave us a late-night home when nobody else would, and Chris Rock (Feb. 7) keeps us laughing while making us think.

And let’s talk dominance. Hank Aaron (Feb. 5) faced down hate to become a baseball king. Julius “Dr. J” Erving (Feb. 22) brought style to the ABA and NBA. Then there is Michael Jordan (Feb. 17)—the name itself is synonymous with greatness. Whether it’s Floyd Mayweather Jr. (Feb. 24) in the ring or Serena Williams (also an honorary mention for Black excellence, though born in September, we celebrate her spirit alongside these titans), our athletes show the world what peak performance looks like.

February 21: 

Nina Simone

Nina Simone
Source: United Archives / Getty

 

February 22: 

Julius Erving

2024 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala
Source: Tiffany Rose / Getty

 

February 23:

W.E.B. DuBois

W.E.B. Du Bois Portrait, 1948
Source: Three Lions / Getty

 

February 24: 

Floyd Mayweather Jr.

New York Liberty v Las Vegas Aces - Game Three
Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

 

February 25: 

Rashida Jones

W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party
Source: Charley Gallay / Getty

 

February 26: 

Erykah Badu

Nas and Erykah Badu perform at State farm arena
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Antoine Dominique “Fats” Domino

Fats Domino
Source: United Archives / Getty

 

February 29:

Ja Rule

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024
Source: @Nia_Noelle / Nia Noelle

[ione_media_gallery id=”2050459″ overlay=”true”]

 

