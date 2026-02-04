Source: LeoPatrizi / Getty

30 Black Love Songs That Prove “Love” Runs the Culture

Love has always been the heartbeat of Black music. Whether it’s joy, heartbreak, healing, or celebration, Black artists have spent generations turning love into timeless records.

What makes these songs even more iconic?

They all proudly carry the word “love” in the title.

Here are 30 legendary love-titled songs by Black artists that span decades of music history.