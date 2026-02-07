Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Teyana Taylor Stuns With Daughters In Thom Browne For GQ Bowl

A Fashionable Family Affair: Teyana Taylor Steps Out With Her Daughters In Custom Thom Browne For GQ Bowl

Teyana Taylor is making sure to pass on her iconic style to her daughters "Junie" and Rue Rose.

Published on February 7, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Teyana Taylor, Rue Rose Shumpert and Iman Tayla Shumpert attend GQ Bowl 2026 - Thom Browne Fall 2026 Collection - Arrivals
Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

Teyana Taylor is having a year that dreams are made of, but she’s always a mother first! She stepped out with her chic daughters—Iman “Junie” Shumpert, 10, and Rue Rose Shumpert, 5—in custom Thom Browne fits for the GQ Bowl.

The multihyphenate has been dressed by the designer in the past, most notably for the Met Gala in 2023, but this moment was iconic for three major reasons: Teyana, Junie and Rue—in that order!

When it comes to her children, Mama Tey is always putting them first. Despite her career finally matching her level of talent, work, and commitment, the “Escape Room” singer and Golden Globe-winning actress has made sure to bring her daughters along for the ride. She even thanked them in her award speech, saying,

“Oh, my babies, my babies are upstairs watching. Y’all better be off them damn phones and watching me right now!”

In a year of change in their personal lives, it’s lovely to see them together as much as possible despite Teyana’s crazy schedule. When she took on Saturday Night Live hosting duties, she brought Rue and Junie along for her opening monologue, echoing her Globes speech, and showing the pair on their phones while their mother took over the iconic late-night comedy show.

“Man, I really, really love my kids so much, so I bring them everywhere with me. I ain’t even gonna front,” she said. “I’ve worked so hard throughout my career to get to this point, and I’m just so grateful to be here with my babies cheering me on.” 

Last year, her mini-me’s were right by her side, again, as she performed on the BET Awards for the first time in her 20-year career. She posted a carousel of her entire family (and her man, of the moment, Aaron Pierre) behind the scenes supporting her, including Rue and Junie.

From having her own mother—Nikki Taylor—as her manager to always making sure to bring her daughters into the spotlight alongside her, Teyana is showing us all how to juggle multiple things at once. As she always has.

The post A Fashionable Family Affair: Teyana Taylor Steps Out With Her Daughters In Custom Thom Browne For GQ Bowl appeared first on Bossip.

A Fashionable Family Affair: Teyana Taylor Steps Out With Her Daughters In Custom Thom Browne For GQ Bowl was originally published on bossip.com

More from Magic 95.5 FM
WE Them Ones Ohio Graphics 2026 BMN
Trending
MAGIC Mobile Text Club Promo Graphic 2025
Cbus  |  Written By: Magic 95.5

Text Club Terms

Comment
icicles on metal roof of building, danger to pedestrians
4 Items
News  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Where to Find Warming Centers Across Columbus

Comment
13 Items
Obituaries  |  Written By: Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Comment
2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Show
Entertainment  |  Written By: Robyn Simone

When a Major Concert Bumped a Graduation Date!

Comment
12 Items
Sports  |  Written By: Bruce Goodwin II

Draymond Green Under Fire For Saying Derrick Rose Means More To Chicago Than Michael Jordan

Comment

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close