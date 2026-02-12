Listen Live
The Web Mocks AG Pam Bondi's Congressional Crash Out

The Web Mocks AG Pam Bondi’s Congressional Crash Out

Attorney General Pam Bondi’s congressional hearing went off the rails due to her behavior and testimony, leading her to be mocked severely online.

Published on February 12, 2026
Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies in oversight hearing
Source: Anadolu / Getty

On Wednesday (February 11), Attorney General Pam Bondi appeared before the House Judiciary Committee. Over the course of that hearing, Bondi’s obnoxious replies and behavior when questioned by Democratic lawmakers led to several moments that went viral on social media. She would be thoroughly mocked for her reactions online.

Bondi was questioned mainly about the Trump administration’s obstruction of files related to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, who had been convicted of sex trafficking. She was also asked about the administration’s actions involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents (ICE) in Minneapolis.

Bondi embarked on a strategy of attacking those who questioned her, beginning with lashing out at Representative Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) when asked if she would apologize to the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein who were present at the hearing. She refused to look in the direction of the group, replying, “I’m not gonna get in the gutter for her theatrics.” At one point, she cited the stock market’s performance rather than answer questions directly.

Bondi also had a heated exchange with Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD), calling him a “washed-up, loser lawyer!” The 60-year-old attorney also clashed with Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), and Rep. Becca Balint (D-VT), accusing her of being antisemitic which sent Balint into a fury. “Talking about antisemitism to a woman who lost her grandfather in the Holocaust! Really? Really?” Balint shouted.

Representative Jasmine Crockett laid into Bondi, not even asking her to respond but using her time to highlight her antics. “The fact of the matter is that you will be remembered as one of the worst attorney generals in history;” the Texas congresswoman said, “an attorney general who has prioritized obstruction over justice, corruption over the law, fealty to the president over loyalty to the Constitution.”

The reactions to Bondi’s behavior online were blunt. Mary L. Trump, a psychotherapist, was pessmistic that Bondi would face consequences. Pam Bondi won’t resign, and she won’t be fired. “Pam Bondi won’t resign, and she won’t be fired. She’s doing exactly what her boss hired her to do,” she wrote.


The Web Mocks AG Pam Bondi's Congressional Crash Out was originally published on hiphopwired.com

