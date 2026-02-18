Listen Live
Entertainment

He’s Back in Solitary Confinement!

More Trouble Behind Bars for R. Kelly. His Legal Team Says it’s a Misunderstanding, but Prison Officials Saw It Differently.

Published on February 18, 2026
'Think Like A Man Too' Atlanta Premire - Arrivals
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

R. Kelly has reportedly been placed back in solitary confinement at a federal prison in North Carolina after officials found a retired warden’s phone number in his notebook during a search.

R. Kelly The Buffet
Source: R. Kelly The Buffet / R. Kelly The Buffet

The discovery came after Kelly’s cellmate was caught with a contraband cell phone. According to Kelly’s attorney, the number belonged to a retired warden who was connected to a prison mentorship program and had given Kelly the contact for guidance not for anything improper.

r kelly
Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

R. Kelly is currently serving a 30-year sentence following federal convictions in New York for racketeering and sex trafficking, along with a 20-year federal sentence in Chicago (with most of that running concurrently). He is continuing to appeal his convictions.

