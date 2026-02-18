He’s Back in Solitary Confinement!

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

R. Kelly has reportedly been placed back in solitary confinement at a federal prison in North Carolina after officials found a retired warden’s phone number in his notebook during a search.

The discovery came after Kelly’s cellmate was caught with a contraband cell phone. According to Kelly’s attorney, the number belonged to a retired warden who was connected to a prison mentorship program and had given Kelly the contact for guidance not for anything improper.

R. Kelly is currently serving a 30-year sentence following federal convictions in New York for racketeering and sex trafficking, along with a 20-year federal sentence in Chicago (with most of that running concurrently). He is continuing to appeal his convictions.