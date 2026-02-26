A Permanent Tribute to Hustle, Ownership, and Legacy.
The legacy of Nipsey Hussle is being permanently honored in Los Angeles with the unveiling of Nipsey Hussle Square at the iconic intersection of Crenshaw and Slauson.
The plaza, which remains family-owned, will also serve as home to the Neighborhood Nip Foundation, continuing Nipsey’s mission of economic empowerment, ownership, and community reinvestment.
The dedication ceremony will include members of Nipsey’s family, including his brother Blacc Sam, along with city leaders and community members. The renaming of the corner marks a powerful, lasting tribute in the very neighborhood where Nipsey lived, worked, and built his vision.
More than a name change, Nipsey Hussle Square stands as a symbol of purpose, legacy, and the idea that giving back starts at home.