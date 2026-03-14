New Couple??? TikToker Desmond Scott Moves On With Diddy’s Ex Dana Tran Following Viral Split

In the fast-paced world of social media stardom, the ink on a divorce filing rarely has time to dry before a new romance takes center stage. This has proven true for TikTok sensation Desmond Scott, who is reportedly navigating a new relationship with Dana Tran, a woman best known to the public as mother of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ youngest child.

Source: Vivien Killilea/ BG048/Bauer-Griffin

According to TMZ, things between Desmond Scott and Dana Tran are currently in the dating phase. Sources close to the situation suggest that while the two have been spending a significant amount of time together, it hasn’t reached a serious level of commitment just yet. However, the timing of this new pairing is raising eyebrows among fans who have followed the messy dissolution of Desmond’s marriage to his long-time partner and fellow content creator, Kristy Scott.

The timeline of Desmond’s single life has been a whirlwind since January 2026. After 11 years together, Kristy Scott officially filed for divorce, citing infidelity as the primary reason for the split. The couple, who were high school sweethearts and share two sons, Vance and Westin, were once the gold standard for couple goals on social media.

Desmond Scott Is Living The Single Life

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The split turned particularly sour in the court of public opinion just two days after the filing. As BOSSIP reported, Desmond was caught on video at a Houston hotspot, engaging in a make-out session with model Marissa Springer. While insiders claimed that Marissa and Desmond had only met that night through mutual friends, the optics of the social media star packing on the PDA so soon after his marriage ended sent shockwaves through his fanbase.

Now, with Marissa seemingly out of the picture, Desmond has set his sights on Dana Tran. Sources quickly clarified that there was no overlap between Desmond’s marriage and his current relationship with Dana, emphasizing that this is a fresh connection born out of his new status as a single man.

While Desmond is making headlines for his dating life, Kristy Scott is focused on her own new start. The 30-year-old creator recently broke her silence in a vlog, admitting that her “nervous system was shot” and that she was “literally shaking” while stepping back into the public eye.

Kristy has since signed a high-profile campaign with YSL Beauty, celebrating a fresh start while maintaining her residence in the lavish home the former couple built together. “Same address,” she famously captioned a recent photo, signaling that while the marriage is over, she isn’t going anywhere. She has been honest with her fans about needing a break from the high-energy comedic skits that made The Scotts famous, stating she isn’t in the headspace to return to her comedic shenanigans just yet.

The choice of Dana Tran as a dating partner adds an extra layer of intrigue to Desmond’s current chapter. Dana welcomed a daughter, Love, with Sean “Diddy” Combs in late 2022. Desmond Scott has yet to share Dana on his official social media channels, likely to avoid the wave of criticism that followed his viral club video.

The post New Couple??? TikToker Desmond Scott Moves On With Diddy’s Ex Dana Tran Following Viral Split appeared first on Bossip.

New Couple??? TikToker Desmond Scott Moves On With Diddy’s Ex Dana Tran Following Viral Split was originally published on bossip.com