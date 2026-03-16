Source: ANNABELLE GORDON / Getty

Back in January, Florida Rep. Neal Dunn announced his retirement from Congress after serving five terms. While rumors may have floated around regarding the 73-year-old’s declining health, Dunn had not addressed those rumors or talked about any illnesses he might be suffering from, nor had he spoken at all about why he chose not to seek re-election, apart from wanting to spend time with his grandchildren.

But for some reason, President Donald Trump, on Monday, took it upon himself to reveal to the world a terminal diagnosis Dunn received during a press conference at the Kennedy Center. Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson had the misfortune of being seated right next to Trump when the president decided to commit what would certainly have been considered a HIPAA violation if he were Dunn’s doctor, and he was subsequently put on the spot and pressured to join Trump in putting Dunn’s business in the street.

According to USA Today, Trump had been boasting about how a congressman he hadn’t identified at first would have died if not for the intervention of White House doctors. In a video clip that has gone viral, Trump referred to an unnamed lawmaker who he said had been “very ill” and “wasn’t going to make it,” before turning to Johnson and asking whether they should disclose the congressman’s identity.

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Now, Johnson, who was visibly uncomfortable with what Trump was saying, could have just said no. He could have told Trump politely that it wouldn’t be proper to talk about a colleague’s diagnosis without his consent, let alone reveal the severity of said diagnosis. If Johnson was quick enough on his feet, he could have even said it in a way that didn’t embarrass the president, at least any more than Trump was already embarrassing himself.

Instead — so as not to be mistaken for a Republican with a spine — Johnson chose to reveal Dunn’s name after he and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi nervously laughed off Trump’s antics like bobble-headed idiots. Johnson timidly revealed that Dunn had faced “real health challenges” and “a pretty grim diagnosis,” which he believed “was a terminal diagnosis,” before Trump interjected by saying, almost gleefully, “He would be dead by June.”

“OK, that wasn’t public, but yeah, OK,” Johnson responded.

It’s sad, but also kind of hilarious, the way Republicans across the U.S. have been brow-beaten into perpetually pretending Trump is a normal, decent human being, let alone a competent world leader. No adult should need to be told that you don’t reveal someone’s terminal illness in public without that person’s permission, especially when you are the president of the United States, revealing it during a nationally-televised appearance.

Whether or not Dunn will publicly complain about Trump gossiping about his health to the world remains to be seen, but Johnson won’t say one negative thing about the president or what prompted him to take part in it.

The current Republican Party is full of cowards whose mouths are too busy kissing the ring to speak truth. And what the rest of us are left seeing gets more and more shameful by the day.

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Trump And Rep. Mike Johnson Reveal GOP Rep’s ‘Terminal Diagnosis’ On Camera Without Permission was originally published on newsone.com