Trump PAC Fundraising Email Using Dead Soldiers Gets Backlash

A fundraising email meant to help President Donald Trump might be giving his embattled administration more stress, due to the usage of a photo taken during the dignified transfer of six fallen American soldiers within it, drawing serious ire from politicians and the public.

The photograph of Trump was an official photograph from the White House, showing him saluting the caskets of the soldiers that were killed in Kuwait as they were transferred at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware last Saturday (March 14).

The email, sent by Never Surrender Inc., promotes a “National Security Briefing Membership” along with prompts to “claim your spot” along with multiple links for those subscribed to donate.

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The email also promises that those who donate get access to “private national security briefings, unfiltered updates on the threats facing America. The straight truth on border invasions, foreign adversaries, deep state sabotage, and every danger the fake news hides.”

The PAC’s usage of the photo comes as the war in Iran rages on into its third week, with 13 American casualties so far. Trump has stated that there may be more. In a report by CNN, when he was asked if he’d be attending more dignified transfers, he replied: “I’m sure. I hate to … but it’s a part of war.”

There has been significant backlash to the photo’s use in the email. Trump was confronted by ABC News reporter Mariam Khan on Air Force One over the email, and acknowledged that he didn’t see it but defended himself and the email, declaring “There’s nobody better to the military than me.”