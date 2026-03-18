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A New Development in the Case Against This New Orleans Rapper.

Mystikal Admits Guilt in a Shocking Rape Case and the Sentence He’s Facing Could Keep Him Behind Bars for Years.

Published on March 18, 2026
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Trinidad James and Mystikal Visit Music Choice
Source: Daniel Zuchnik / Getty

New Orleans rapper Mystikal has pleaded guilty to third-degree rape in connection to a 2022 case. The rapper, whose real name is Michael Tyler, had originally faced several serious charges including first-degree rape and robbery, but the plea deal reduced the charge.

Louisville Old School Hip Hop Festival
Source: Stephen J. Cohen / Getty

According to investigators, a woman told police Tyler assaulted her inside his Ascension Parish home, taking her phone and car keys so she couldn’t leave. She also reported that he forced her to send him money through Cash App before allowing her to go.

Mystikal now faces up to 20 years in prison, with sentencing scheduled for June. The rapper known for hits like “Shake Ya Ass” and “Danger (Been So Long)”—has had previous legal troubles, including a sexual assault conviction in 2004.

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