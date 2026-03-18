Kehlani Has Big News for Her Fans!

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R&B singer Kehlani is getting ready to drop new music. The Grammy-winning artist announced that her fifth studio album, titled Kehlani, will be released April 24 through Atlantic Records, which also happens to be her birthday.

The self-titled project marks a personal moment in her career, with Kehlani saying the album represents where she is right now as an artist and as a person. The announcement comes after the success of songs like “Folded” and “Out the Window,” which helped build anticipation for the new project.

The album will feature multiple collaborations and is expected to continue the emotional, R&B-driven sound fans know her for.