While Other Talk Shows are Getting Axed, She’s doin’ the Opposite.

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Good news for daytime TV, Tamron Hall is sticking around.

Her daytime talk show, Tamron Hall, has officially been renewed for an eighth season, even as a lot of other talk shows are getting cut.

Since launching back in 2019, the show has built a strong following and even picked up two Daytime Emmy Awards.

Source: Jeff Neira / Disney Entertainment Television

Tamron says the focus moving forward is all about real conversations with a theme of “Let’s Keep Talking.” That includes everything from current events to topics like AI, work life, and issues impacting everyday people.

And clearly, that approach is still connecting with viewers.