He Took on Ohio Law Enforcement in Court!

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Rapper Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman, just picked up a big legal win right here in Ohio.

A jury ruled in his favor after several sheriff’s deputies from Adams County sued him over those viral music videos he made following a 2022 raid on his home.

Now, the deputies were part of a search tied to a drug and kidnapping investigation but no charges were ever filed against Afroman. He later turned his home security footage into songs, poking fun at the officers and questioning how the raid went down.

The deputies didn’t find it funny and hit him with a lawsuit, asking for millions, claiming defamation and emotional distress.

But the jury sided with Afroman, saying his videos fall under protected free speech basically calling it parody and commentary, not defamation.

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Afroman says the whole situation, including how it impacted his family, is exactly what pushed him to create the music in the first place.