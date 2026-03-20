Source: frederic meylan / Getty

Chuck Norris, the legendary martial artist and star of the iconic series Walker, Texas Ranger, has passed away at the age of 86.

Known for his unparalleled martial arts skills and action-packed roles, Norris left an indelible mark on Hollywood and the hearts of fans worldwide.

Born Carlos Ray Norris on March 10, 1940, in Ryan, Oklahoma, Norris rose from humble beginnings to become a global symbol of strength and resilience.

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After serving in the U.S. Air Force, he pursued martial arts, earning black belts in multiple disciplines and creating his own style, Chun Kuk Do.

His martial arts prowess led to a successful competitive career and eventually opened doors to Hollywood.

Norris gained fame in the 1970s and 1980s with films like The Way of the Dragon (opposite Bruce Lee), Missing in Action, and The Delta Force.

However, it was his role as Cordell Walker in Walker, Texas Ranger that cemented his status as a household name. The series, which ran from 1993 to 2001, showcased his unique blend of action, moral integrity, and Western charm.

Beyond the screen, Norris was celebrated for his philanthropy, motivational books, and the humorous “Chuck Norris Facts” meme phenomenon.

His family, in a heartfelt statement, described him as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who lived with faith and purpose.

Chuck Norris’ legacy as a martial artist, actor, and cultural icon will continue to inspire generations.

Chuck Norris, ‘Walker, Texas Ranger,’ Star Dies At 86 was originally published on wibc.com