Guess Who Got the Greenlight for Season 2?!
Love and ratings must be doing real good because Peacock just renewed Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together for season two.
Nelly and Ashanti have fans locked in watching their real-life love story play out from rekindling their romance to now building a life and raising their son together.
Season two is expected to go even deeper into their relationship, careers, and family life. And let’s be real, people love a full-circle love story.
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