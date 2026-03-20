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Guess Who Got the Greenlight for Season 2?!

From “What If” to “We Back”! Inside Nelly and Ashanti’s Next Chapter. Keeping it Real, While Juggling a Career and Family.

Published on March 20, 2026
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Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Love and ratings must be doing real good because Peacock just renewed Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together for season two.

Nelly and Ashanti have fans locked in watching their real-life love story play out from rekindling their romance to now building a life and raising their son together.

Nelly's Surprise Birthday Party Celebration
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Season two is expected to go even deeper into their relationship, careers, and family life. And let’s be real, people love a full-circle love story.

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