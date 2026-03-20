After Party Drama at the Oscars!

Stephen Lovekin Aaron J. Thornton

So the afterparties from the Oscars might’ve been more lit than the actual show. Usher and Justin Bieber were spotted at the Vanity Fair party, then made their way to the ultra-exclusive afterparty hosted by Beyoncé and Jay-Z and that’s where things got interesting.

Reports say Justin Bieber and Usher had what’s being described as a “heated exchange.” Now mind you, Usher basically mentored Justin early in his career, so this hits a little different. Sources are saying Usher felt disrespected by Justin’s energy at the party.

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Now, names like Teyana Taylor and Taylor Swift are being thrown around in speculation, but nothing confirmed there. Bottom line Usher is known for staying out the mess, so for his name to even be attached to drama? Yeah… something definitely went down.