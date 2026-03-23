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His Recent Comments are Causing Some Backlash!

This Beauty in Black Star is Causing an Outrage! His Comments Made on IG Live are Now Going Viral… and People are Not Here for It.

Published on March 23, 2026
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Beauty in Black Special Screening
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Xavier Smalls, who plays Angel in Tyler Perry’s hit Beauty in Black that airs on Netflix, is catching major backlash after comments he made during an Instagram Live resurfaced.

Beauty in Black Special Screening
Paras Griffin
Beauty in Black Special Screening
Paras Griffin

In the clip, he made controversial statements about the LGBTQ+ community tied to his personal religious beliefs.

The video started gaining traction weeks after it aired, especially as Beauty in Black dropped new episodes on Netflix. So far, neither Tyler Perry Studios nor Netflix has released a statement, but the criticism online continues to grow. Xavier has since apologized for his comments.

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