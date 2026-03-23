His Recent Comments are Causing Some Backlash!

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Xavier Smalls, who plays Angel in Tyler Perry’s hit Beauty in Black that airs on Netflix, is catching major backlash after comments he made during an Instagram Live resurfaced.

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In the clip, he made controversial statements about the LGBTQ+ community tied to his personal religious beliefs.

The video started gaining traction weeks after it aired, especially as Beauty in Black dropped new episodes on Netflix. So far, neither Tyler Perry Studios nor Netflix has released a statement, but the criticism online continues to grow. Xavier has since apologized for his comments.