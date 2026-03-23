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Afroman Says He'll Keep Running Up Songs Targeting Ohio Cops

Afroman Says He’ll Keep Running Up Songs Targeting Ohio Cops

Afroman scored a major victory after officers in Ohio attempted to sue him for defamation after a botched raid at his home.

Published on March 23, 2026
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Afroman emerged triumphant in a well-publicized legal scuffle between himself and a group of Ohio police officers who attempted to sue him for defamation. Afroman says he’s forgiven the police officers, but says he’ll keep playing the songs that targeted the sheriff’s deputies as he fought to clear his name.

As we shared in our reporting last week, Afroman Joseph E. Foreman successfully defended himself against a lawsuit brought by seven Adams County Sheriff’s deputies who say that the “Because I Got High” rapper defamed them.

After a botched 2022 raid of his home where officers damaged portions of the interior, including a door, Foreman released a series of songs and videos depicting the raid, spoofing the officers, and demanding that the department offer an apology and repairs.

The songs were particularly bracing for the deputies, with one crying as the track played inside the courtroom. It all worked out in Foreman’s favor after it was decided that the spoof videos and tracks were within the sphere of protected free speech.

Speaking with TMZ Live, Afroman explained that the songs will live on in infamy and that he’ll play “Lemon Pound Cake” and “Will You Help Me Repair My Door” at his upcoming live shows.

Check out the interview below.

Photo: Getty

Afroman Says He’ll Keep Running Up Songs Targeting Ohio Cops was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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