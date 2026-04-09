A Major Twist in Diddy’s Case! Could He Go Free-TODAY?

Source: Sean “Diddy” Combs – Picture / Sean “Diddy” Combs – Picture provided by Canva

Sean “Diddy” Combs is still fighting to overturn his conviction, taking his case to a federal appeals court today and making a bold argument in the process. His legal team says what prosecutors called illegal activity was actually consensual, staged sexual performances and they’re claiming it falls under protected free speech.

They argued these so-called “freak-off” encounters were choreographed, filmed, and meant for private viewing, basically framing it as amateur adult content, not a crime. Diddy was originally convicted on prostitution-related charges for transporting individuals across state lines, but he was cleared of more serious accusations like sex trafficking and racketeering.

Now, his lawyers are also pushing back on his 50-month sentence, saying the judge unfairly factored in allegations tied to charges he was already acquitted of. Prosecutors aren’t backing down though; they say the behavior still supports the conviction and the sentence fits the case.

The Washington Post

The appeals hearing has already happened, and now it’s in the judges’ hands as they decide whether his conviction stands or if his sentence could be reduced or even overturned.