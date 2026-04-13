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Columbus! Slutty Vegan is Here!

That Viral Vegan Spot Everybody’s Been Talking About? It’s Pulling Up to Central Ohio Today! Are You Ready to Get Slutified? Find Out Where?

Published on April 13, 2026
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pinky cole peta
Source: Tropico / PETA

Pinky Cole is bringing her viral vegan brand to Central Ohio and it’s about to be a whole moment.

The founder of Slutty Vegan is popping up in Gahanna for a one-day event, giving people a chance to finally experience the plant-based burgers that built a cult following.

2025 ForbesBLK Summit
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The pop-up is set to take place at 121 Mill Street in Gahanna today from 3p to 8p, running for a limited window, so if you’ve been hearing the hype, this is your chance to see what it’s really hitting for.

Pinky started Slutty Vegan back in 2018, and it quickly turned into one of the most talked-about vegan brands in the country, known for its bold flavors, creative menu names, and long lines wherever it goes.

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