Columbus! Slutty Vegan is Here!

Source: Tropico / PETA

Pinky Cole is bringing her viral vegan brand to Central Ohio and it’s about to be a whole moment.

The founder of Slutty Vegan is popping up in Gahanna for a one-day event, giving people a chance to finally experience the plant-based burgers that built a cult following.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The pop-up is set to take place at 121 Mill Street in Gahanna today from 3p to 8p, running for a limited window, so if you’ve been hearing the hype, this is your chance to see what it’s really hitting for.

Pinky started Slutty Vegan back in 2018, and it quickly turned into one of the most talked-about vegan brands in the country, known for its bold flavors, creative menu names, and long lines wherever it goes.