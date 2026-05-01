Yung Miami Gets Real About Music, Mom Life & Legacy

Yung Miami is focused on her next album, with the intro being 'mind-blowing' and 'News Flash' as an early single.

She's learning to be selfish in a healthy way and balance her roles as a businesswoman and mother.

Yung Miami wants to build her own media empire, beyond just being an artist.

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Yung Miami is Posted on the Corner giving listeners a real, unfiltered look at where she is in life right now. Sitting down with hosts Incognito and DJ Misses, the City Girls star came through with the same energy that made her a standout in music and pop culture, but this conversation went deeper than headlines and hot takes. From her long-awaited album to the pressures of motherhood and business, Yung Miami spoke with honesty about growth, sacrifice, and what it means to stay true to yourself while leveling up.



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Locked In: Yung Miami’s Next Chapter in Music

When the talk turned to music, Yung Miami made it clear that she is locked in on her next chapter. She shared that she has been working on her album for about a year and a half, showing just how much time and care has gone into the project. She said the intro is “mind-blowing,” setting the tone for what fans can expect. She also revealed that “News Flash” was one of the first songs recorded for the album, giving a glimpse into the foundation of the project. For Yung Miami, the music is also about representing home. She spoke proudly about always wanting to put her city on the map, a reminder that no matter how far she goes, she is still rooted in where she came from. She also shouted out “Spinning” as one of the best studio sessions she has ever had, showing that creating this new music has been both personal and exciting.

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Real Talk: Balancing Business, Motherhood, and Self-Care

Yung Miami talked about her personal life in a way that felt open and relatable. She said she had to let go of being a people pleaser and stop putting others before herself. That shift, she explained, meant learning how to be selfish in a healthy way and focus on her own peace. She also spoke about the challenge of balancing life as a businesswoman and a mother, admitting that it can be tough. Still, she has found ways to make it work by bringing her kids with her and handling work from home when needed. With schedules, calendars, and a clear sense of priorities, she is doing what many women do every day: making sure the bag and the family both get attention.

Beyond the Music: Dreaming Big and Building Legacy

Looking ahead, Yung Miami is thinking bigger than music. She said she wants her own Yung Miami headquarters and even dreams of building a network like Tyler Perry Studios. That vision speaks to her mindset as more than an artist. She is thinking like a boss, a builder, and a woman planning for long-term impact.

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Yung Miami Gets Real About Music, Mom Life & Legacy was originally published on blackamericaweb.com