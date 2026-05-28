New York, California Announce Plans For 100% Tax On Jan. 6 Slush Fund

Source: Anna Moneymaker / Getty

In addition to undermining democracy, starting pointless wars, and using his office to enrich himself, President Donald Trump has spent much of his second term trying to rewrite history when it comes to the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot. Apparently, giving blanket pardons to people who stormed the Capitol, attacked cops, and threatened to hang former Vice President Mike Pence wasn’t enough, as Trump announced a $1.7 billion “anti-weaponization” fund to pay out Capitol rioters. While the fund is currently facing several lawsuits, a New York state legislator is crafting a bill that would apply a 100% tax on any New Yorker who receives a payout from the fund.

Finally, a positive weaponization of policy.

According to NBC News, New York Assemblyman Alex Bores called out Trump in a video on X for using “your tax dollars” to pay out insurrectionists from what Bores labeled “an illegal slush fund.” Bores is currently crafting a bill called the Anti-Insurrectionist Act, which would ensure “no resident of this State is enriched by what is, in substance, a publicly-funded political payout negotiated between the President and his own Administration.”

“It’s simple, if you’re a New Yorker and you take from this illegal slush fund, New York state will tax 100% of it,” Bores said in the post on X. “If you storm the Capitol and you take from this slush fund, too bad we’re taking it.”

Bores is not the only legislator using policy to shut down the anti-weaponization fund. Democratic members of the House Ways and Means Committee introduced the “Slush Fund Act” last week to “prevent a sitting president from profiting from lawsuits against the United States government.”

“Our legislation would ensure any sitting president who sues the U.S. government faces an 100% tax on any payout that they receive from a trial or settlement so that innocent taxpayers don’t get stuck footing the bill,” Rep. Jimmy Panetta (D-Calif.) said in a statement.

Bores, a Democrat who is also currently running for Congress, told NBC News, “We can’t stop Trump from breaking the law in Washington, but we can decide that in New York, money you got for attacking American democracy is fully taxable.”

Politico reports that California Gov. Gavin Newsom has also made a similar pledge to implement a 100% state tax on anyone who receives money from the anti-weaponization fund. “Anyone from California that receives any of those funds, we want to tax 100 percent of those proceeds,” the California governor told reporters during a news conference. “He pardoned all of those folks that were beating up cops and absolved them, providing them 1.776 billion dollars. So not only do you get a pardon, you get rewarded. That’s why this is needed.”

The “anti-weaponization” fund has surprisingly spurred bipartisan outrage, with even several Republican congressmembers speaking out against it. In an interview with CNN, Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) called the fund a “payout pot for punks.”

“It makes no sense. So it’s politically tone deaf. Whoever did it should be fired. Let’s figure out a way to help people who are victims of warfare, not people who are convicted by a jury of their peers or pled guilty to assaulting a police officer. Please,” Tillis added.

Former Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn and Metropolitan Police Department Officer Daniel Hodges filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the anti-weaponization fund shortly after it was announced. In the lawsuit, Dunn and Hodges called the fund a “taxpayer-funded slush fund to finance the insurrectionists and paramilitary groups.”

I think it’s safe to say that Trump’s anti-weaponization fund has managed to infuriate everybody.

I can only imagine how much of a slap in the face it must be for those cops who have spent the last decade hearing Republicans talking about “Back the Blue” only for Trump to back the insurrectionists who assaulted them, gave them PTSD, and drove an officer to suicide.

SEE ALSO:

Trump’s DOJ Sets Up Reparations Fund For Jan 6 Rioters

Capitol Police Officers File Lawsuit Over Jan. 6 Slush Fund



House Bill Would Prevent Jan. 6 Rioters From Receiving Taxpayer Money





New York, California Announce Plans For 100% Tax On Jan. 6 Slush Fund was originally published on newsone.com