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Chris Brown Pleads Guilty In 2023 London Nightclub Brawl

The singer admitted to affray in a London court, while more serious assault and weapons charges were dropped ahead of his October sentencing.

Published on July 24, 2026
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Chris Brown Pleads Guilty to Affray in London
Source: Wiktor Szymanowicz / Getty

Chris Brown has pleaded guilty to affray—a legal term used in the United Kingdom that refers to fighting or threatening unlawful violence in public—in connection with a violent confrontation at a London nightclub in 2023, marking the latest development in a criminal case that has followed the R&B singer for nearly three years.

According to Deadline, Brown entered his guilty plea during a brief hearing Friday at Southwark Crown Court that reportedly lasted less than five minutes. His co-defendant, longtime friend and vocal coach Omololu Akinlolu, better known by his stage name Hoody Baby, also pleaded guilty to the same charge.

The case stems from an incident that took place at a nightclub in London’s upscale Mayfair district in February 2023. Under British law, affray is a public order offense involving the use or threat of unlawful violence in a way that would cause a reasonable person to fear for their safety.

As part of the proceedings, prosecutors dropped the more serious charges against both Brown and Akinlolu, including assault and causing grievous bodily harm. Those charges had previously been denied by both men. Prosecutors also dismissed a separate charge accusing Brown of possessing an offensive weapon during the altercation.

With the guilty plea entered, the focus of the case now shifts to sentencing. Brown and Akinlolu are both scheduled to return to court in October, when a judge will determine what penalties, if any, they will receive.

The legal case has unfolded while Brown has continued to perform, tour internationally and release new music. Despite his ongoing success as a performer, the Grammy-winning singer has remained a polarizing figure because of his long history of legal troubles and allegations of violence.

Brown’s guilty plea resolves one of the remaining criminal issues tied to the London nightclub incident, though the case will not be fully concluded until sentencing later this year.

See social media’s reaction to Brown’s latest legal problems below.

Chris Brown Pleads Guilty In 2023 London Nightclub Brawl was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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