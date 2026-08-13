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Ohio SNAP Recipients Can Apply for Replacement Food Benefits

Published on August 13, 2026
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Grocery Store in Washington DC
Source: Al Drago / Getty

Thousands of Ohio and Kentucky residents are still dealing with power outages after Tuesday’s severe storms.

The storms left roughly 180,000 people without power across the region. Some households remain without electricity as of Thursday.

If you receive SNAP benefits and lost food during the outage, you may qualify for replacement benefits.

SNAP recipients can request replacement benefits if food purchased with SNAP was lost during a power outage lasting at least four hours.

Eligible households can receive replacement benefits equal to the value of the lost food. The amount cannot exceed their monthly SNAP benefit.

Applications must be submitted within 10 days of the food loss.

For residents affected by Tuesday’s storms, the deadline to apply is Friday, August 21st.

Ohio SNAP Recipients

Ohio residents must complete Ohio JFS Form 07222 and submit it to your county’s JFS office.

Applicants must provide documentation showing they experienced a power outage lasting at least four hours.

Acceptable documentation may include:

  • Screenshots of news reports showing the outage
  • Text or email alerts about the outage
  • Outage maps showing the applicant’s specific area
  • Other documentation verifying the length of the outage

Kentucky SNAP Recipients

Kentucky residents can apply for replacement benefits through the Kentucky Department for Community Based Services (DCBS).

Applications can be submitted by phone Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Phone: 855-306-8959

Residents can also apply in person at their local DCBS office.

A nearby Northern Kentucky location is:

Victory Center
8311 U.S. Hwy 42
Florence, KY 41042

Applicants are encouraged to have their SNAP case number available when applying.

If you lost food because of Tuesday’s storms, don’t wait until the deadline to apply for replacement benefits.


Ohio SNAP Recipients Can Apply for Replacement Food Benefits was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

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