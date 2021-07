Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The 23rd annual Heritage Music Festival is back at the King Art’s Complex located at 835 Mount Vernon Ave with two shows lined up for you!

Thursday, August 5th performing live is Thumpdaddy and Thursday, August 12th are the smooth sounds of MoJo Flo. Showtime is 5-8pm bring out your lawn chairs and get ready for a great time at the Heritage Music Festival along with Magic 95.5