Join Urban One Columbus for the 614 Day Function @ The Kee, 225 Neilston Ave 4pm-8pm!

There will be live performances, music, vendors, drinks, food and more as we celebrate all things Columbus!

Hang out during The Kickback Live with DJ Nailz and the 5’o clock Traffic Jam with DJ Mr. King!

Local performances by QuamilSoDope, DrippDaDon,The 614 Cypher and More! Meet the designers of Black Fashion Expo and shop with local vendors. Your Number One Stations Representing Black Culture: Power 1075/1063, Magic 95.5, Joy 107.1, and La Grande 102.5!