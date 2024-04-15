Did you know that more than 60 percent of people who are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant are from communities of color?

April is National Donate Life Month and Lifeline of Ohio wants you to consider registering to be an organ donor the next time you are at the BMV. Help your community by making a decision that will leave a long legacy – register to be an organ donor.

Visit lifelineofOhio.org to learn more!