The Columbus Arts Festival, June 7-9, 2024, brings the best of the arts, entertainment, food and drink to the beautiful downtown Columbus riverfront. The free festival, now in its 62nd year, is the city’s welcome-to-summer event, pairing the finest artists and craftspeople both locally and from around the country with continuous entertainment including hands-on art activities for kids and families, four stages of music, dance, theater and spoken word performances; and great food and drink from 40 food trucks. www.columbusartsfestival.org