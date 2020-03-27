Columbus & the Coronavirus: An Urban One Forum

- Date/time: March 30th, 12:00pm to 1:00pm
On Monday, March 30th at 12noon, join us for Columbus and the Coronavirus: An Urban One Forum. It’s an hour-long, commercial free conversation led by Yaves Ellis, Magic 95.5’s Divine Martino, Power 107.5/106.3’s CityNewwss and Stephanie Hightower from your Columbus Urban League.
This week we get real about health and housing issues. You’ll hear from Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin, Columbus Public Health Director Mysheika Roberts, Columbus City Council member and housing expert Shayla Favor, CEO of the Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Board of Franklin County, Erika Clark Jones, and CEO of YWCA of Columbus Christie Angel.
