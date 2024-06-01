LADIES come out to Women’s Wellness Day at St. Charles Prep School to know your number and lower your risk. This is a free doctors appoint. I repeat…THIS IS A FREE DOCTOR’S APPOINTMENT LADIES!!! Come receive various free health screenings, music, free food, and have the most fun you’ll ever have at a doctor’s visit. Be sure to come through June 20th from 2pm to 7pm for the great experience and take advantage of knowing your health.

Thursday, June 20th

2p-7p

St. Charles Prep School

2010 E Broad Street

Bexley, OH