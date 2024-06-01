- Date/time: Jun 20, 2:00pm to 7:00pm
- Venue: St. Charles Prep School
- Address: 2010 E Broad Street, Bexley, Ohio
LADIES come out to Women’s Wellness Day at St. Charles Prep School to know your number and lower your risk. This is a free doctors appoint. I repeat…THIS IS A FREE DOCTOR’S APPOINTMENT LADIES!!! Come receive various free health screenings, music, free food, and have the most fun you’ll ever have at a doctor’s visit. Be sure to come through June 20th from 2pm to 7pm for the great experience and take advantage of knowing your health.
#UpliftHer #health #communitywellness #blackexcellence #blackwomen #loweryourrisk #wellness #women #columbusohio
Thursday, June 20th
2p-7p
St. Charles Prep School
2010 E Broad Street
Bexley, OH
