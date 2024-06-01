- Date/time: Jun 8, 12:00pm to 4:00pm
- Address: 1200 Brentnell Ave, Columbus, Ohio
CALLING ALL DADS!
Let’s come together for an epic day at the Proud Dad Cookout! Special guest @cardale7_ will be there to share in the fun. Bring your appetite and join us for a day full of free food, games, and family fun!
@nbc4i @franklincountyjfs @abbottglobal @uwco @aushs614
#ProudDadCookout #AAMWA #CallingAllDads #Columbus dads #blackdads #ncus
Saturday, June 8th
12p-4p
1200 Brentnell Ave
Columbus, OH
