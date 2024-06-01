Listen Live
Come Together for an Epic Day at the Proud Dad Cookout!

Proud Dad Cookout
  • Date/time: Jun 8, 12:00pm to 4:00pm
  • Address: 1200 Brentnell Ave, Columbus, Ohio

 

CALLING ALL DADS!

Let’s come together for an epic day at the Proud Dad Cookout! Special guest @cardale7_ will be there to share in the fun. Bring your appetite and join us for a day full of free food, games, and family fun!

@nbc4i @franklincountyjfs @abbottglobal @uwco @aushs614
#ProudDadCookout #AAMWA #CallingAllDads #Columbus dads #blackdads #ncus

Saturday, June 8th
12p-4p
1200 Brentnell Ave
Columbus, OH

