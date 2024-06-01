CALLING ALL DADS!

Let’s come together for an epic day at the Proud Dad Cookout! Special guest @cardale7_ will be there to share in the fun. Bring your appetite and join us for a day full of free food, games, and family fun!

@nbc4i @franklincountyjfs @abbottglobal @uwco @aushs614

#ProudDadCookout #AAMWA #CallingAllDads #Columbus dads #blackdads #ncus

Saturday, June 8th

12p-4p

1200 Brentnell Ave

Columbus, OH