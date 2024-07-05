- Date/time: Jul 11, 6:00pm to 9:00pm
- Venue: Mayme Moore Park
Join Lifeline of Ohio at Heritage Music Fest on Thursday, July 11th-Visit the table and take a photo at the Photobooth! Free Admission! Mayme Moore Park from 6p-9p
Lifeline of Ohio’s mission is to save and heal lives through the gift of donation.
