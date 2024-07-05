Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Join Lifeline of Ohio at Heritage Music Fest on Thursday, July 11th

Add to Calendar
Lifeline of Ohio
  • Date/time: Jul 11, 6:00pm to 9:00pm
  • Venue: Mayme Moore Park

Join Lifeline of Ohio at Heritage Music Fest on Thursday, July 11th-Visit the table and take a photo at the Photobooth! Free Admission! Mayme Moore Park from 6p-9p
Lifeline of Ohio’s mission is to save and heal lives through the gift of donation.

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending Now

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close