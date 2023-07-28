Join Us at the Heritage Music Festival Every Thursday!

- Date/time: July 13th to August 17th
- Venue: The Kings Art Complex
Join A Plus Arts Academy at Kids Play Area at Heritage Music Festival every Thursday. A Plus Arts Academy has provided students in grades K8 a family-oriented atmosphere, art-infused curriculum, small class sizes, personalized learning, after-school programs, and enrichment activities.
Enroll your student today. Classes are filling up fast.
For more information, call 614-406-1375, or go www.aplusarts.com. A Plus Arts Academy Where the PLUS means so much more.
