Join Us at the Heritage Music Festival Every Thursday!

The King Arts Complex
  • Date/time: July 13th to August 17th
  • Venue: The Kings Art Complex

Join A Plus Arts Academy at Kids Play Area at Heritage Music Festival every Thursday. A Plus Arts Academy has provided students in grades K8 a family-oriented atmosphere, art-infused curriculum, small class sizes, personalized learning, after-school programs, and enrichment activities.

Enroll your student today. Classes are filling up fast.

For more information, call 614-406-1375, or go www.aplusarts.com. A Plus Arts Academy Where the PLUS means so much more.

 

Educational Empowerment

Source: The Educational Empowerment Group / The Educational Empowerment Group

 

