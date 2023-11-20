- Date/time: Dec 1, 12:00pm to 2:00pm
If you are looking for a new job or career please join us at the Urban One for the Job Ready Lunch and Learn with The Tax World Team Powered by The Child Development of Franklin County on Friday, December 1 2023 at The Capital One Café, 167 Easton Town Center.
Join us from 12 pm – 2 pm. for a FREE Lunch and Learn where you will learn:
• How to claim independent income
• Understanding the balance of Side Jobs on your Tax Return
This workshop will be beneficial whether you are; unemployed or wanting to experience different career fields!
THIS EVENT IS FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC with REGISTRATION.
