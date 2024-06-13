Join us on Saturday, June 15th at 12pm to celebrate Juneteenth on the Ave, featuring an opening performance from the stars of Broadway musical ‘The Lion King’. We’ll have food, music, art, and a variety of activities for the entire family, spanning up and down Mount Vernon Avenue. Presented by Maroon Arts Group, Ohio History Connection, Artfluential, and Sole Classics, Juneteenth on the Ave brings together over 100 organizations, artists, businesses, and vendors to create Columbus’ premier Juneteenth celebration in the heart of historic Bronzeville. June 15th on Mt. Vernon Ave. Visit JuneteenthOnTheAve.com for more info. See you there!

