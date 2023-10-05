Operation Preparation 2023: Housing Fair Oct 28th

Ready to make your housing dreams a reality?

With rising interest rates, you might be wondering where to even begin. Well, look no further! Join Urban One Columbus for ‘Operation Preparation 2023 Housing Fair’ on Saturday, October 28th, from 10 am to 2 pm at the Columbus Metropolitan Library, 96 South Grant Ave.

Whether you’re a first-time homebuyer, aiming to upgrade or downsize your living space, this is the place to be to gain the knowledge you need. Meet with local real estate experts, explore finance options, and stay updated on all the latest housing trends.

But that’s not all! There are exclusive deals, amazing giveaways, and invaluable advice waiting for you. Best of all, it’s a FREE EVENT!

Don’t miss out – register now and take the first step towards turning your housing dreams into reality at the Operation Preparation 2023 Housing Fair