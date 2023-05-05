Radio One Presents: 2023 Faith Leader Lunch

- Date/time: January 1st, 12:00am
- Venue: Linden Community Center
- Address: 1350 Briarwood Ave., Columbus, OH, 43211
Recovery Within Reach Faith Leader Luncheon
Treatment cost should never stand in the way of recovery. Hear from community experts on how to navigate the financial toll of addiction.
May 18th 11am – 1pm
Linden Community Center 1350 Briarwood Ave. Columbus, OH 43211
Substance use disorder, including opioid misuse, impacts families of all communities, faiths and income levels. It not only takes an emotional toll, but the financial impact can be devastating. RadioOne invites you to a Faith Leader Lunch on Thursday, May 18th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Linden Community Center. Hear from local health and financial experts, as well as faith leaders, on ways to recognize addiction in a loved one and how to help them find and pay for treatment. The program is free. Spots are limited so register now.
-
Columbus: See Inside The Abandoned Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark
-
Stephanie Mills and More Coming to The Columbus Jazz & Rib Fest
-
BREAKING: Don Lemon Fired From CNN
-
Isaac Wiley, Co-Founder & Drummer of Dazz Band, Dead at 69
-
Jerry Springer Dead at 79
-
RIP: Famous Black People Who Died in 2023
-
Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022
-
Did You Know Ohio Had Sundown Towns?