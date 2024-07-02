Listen Live
Real Men Real Talk “Mask Off” Discussion Coming July 18th

African American Male Wellness Walk
  • Date/time: Jul 18, 5:00pm to 9:00pm
  • Venue: East High School
  • Address: 1500 E Broad St, Columbus, Ohio

Black Men! Are you ready to be the real you? Are you ready to remove your mask?

Join the African American Male Wellness Agency at the Real Men Real Talk “Mask Off” discussion with Grammy Award Winning Rapper Killer Mike Thursday, July 18th at East High School from 5-9 pm.

Reserve your seat and Register for FREE at AAWellness.org today!

