Real Men Real Talk “Mask Off” Discussion Coming July 18th

- Date/time: Jul 18, 5:00pm to 9:00pm
- Venue: East High School
- Address: 1500 E Broad St, Columbus, Ohio
Black Men! Are you ready to be the real you? Are you ready to remove your mask?
Join the African American Male Wellness Agency at the Real Men Real Talk “Mask Off” discussion with Grammy Award Winning Rapper Killer Mike Thursday, July 18th at East High School from 5-9 pm.
Reserve your seat and Register for FREE at AAWellness.org today!
