Rise Up CBUS – with Vision Zero Columbus

Hey Columbus – it’s time to rise up! Join forces with Vision Zero Columbus July 7 at the

Linden Community Center for Rise Up CBUS from 4:30PM – 7PM! Visit the Vision Zero

booth for amazing giveaways and life-saving information on what we can do to

eliminate traffic crashes and serious injuries on Columbus streets. We can’t wait to see

you there! To learn more about VisionZero visit Columbus.gov/visionzero.