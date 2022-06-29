Rise Up CBUS – with Vision Zero Columbus

- Date/time: July 7th, 4:30pm to 7:00pm
- Venue: Linden Community Center
- Address: 350 Briarwood Ave, Columbus, OH, 43211
- Web: More Info
Hey Columbus – it’s time to rise up! Join forces with Vision Zero Columbus July 7 at the
Linden Community Center for Rise Up CBUS from 4:30PM – 7PM! Visit the Vision Zero
booth for amazing giveaways and life-saving information on what we can do to
eliminate traffic crashes and serious injuries on Columbus streets. We can’t wait to see
you there! To learn more about VisionZero visit Columbus.gov/visionzero.