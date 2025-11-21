Listen Live
Close
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Stuff the Bus sponsored by Anthem

Help us fill a standard-sized Metro bus with toys to give back to our local families in need this holiday season. All donations will be given to Cincinnati Recreation Center.

Add to Calendar

  • Date/time: Nov 29, 12:00pm to 3:00pm
  • Venue: Stuff the Bus Walmart location drop-off
  • Address: Redbank | 4000 Red Bank Rd, Evendale | 2801 Cunningham Rd, Cincinnati
Metro-Sorta (D)
Source: Crowl Media / iOne Media

Radio One Cincinnati, in partnership with Metro, presents Stuff the Bus sponsored by Anthem. Help us fill a standard-sized Metro bus with toys to give back to our local families in need this holiday season. All donations will be given to Cincinnati Recreation Center.

Here’s how you can help: Pull up to one of our three Stuff the Bus Walmart location drop-off events between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. on the following days:

11/29 – Redbank | 4000 Red Bank Rd
12/6 – Evendale | 2801 Cunningham Rd
12/13 – West Chester | 8288 Cincinnati Dayton Rd

Donations will also be accepted in the lobby of the Radio One Cincinnati One Centennial office building Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. from November 24th through December 12th. Located at 705 Central Ave.

Let’s make a difference in the lives of many families this holiday season with Radio One Cincinnati’s Stuff the Bus in partnership with Metro, presented by Anthem, and our onsite donation host Walmart!

101.1 The Wiz / 100.3 Cincy’s RnB Station / 1230 The Buzz.

Stuff the Bus sponsored by Anthem was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
Americans Vote In The 2024 Presidential Election
6 Items
News

Central Ohio General Election: What to Know Before You Vote

5 Items
News

Ohio 2025 General Election: What to Know Before You Vote

Federal Funding For Food Assistance Programs To Run Out Starting Nov. 1, Due To Government Shutdown
7 Items
News

Where to Get Food Help in Central Ohio

News

Cincinnati Officials “Cracking Down” After Fountain Square Shooting

Kerry Washington + Real Housewives of Atlanta Screening – SHADOW FORCE
Entertainment

It’s Not Just Reality TV Anymore!

News

D’Angelo Fondly Remembered During Star-Studded Funeral In Virginia

Celebrity

Hoops Heaven: Steph Curry Talks Ball With LeBron James & Steve Nash On ‘Mind The Game’

News

Jeezy Breaks Guinness World Record With Hip-Hop Symphony In Las Vegas

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close