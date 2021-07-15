Back To Events

Summer614

Summer614
  • Date/time: August 14th, 3:00pm to 11:00pm
  • Venue: Columbus Commons
  • Address: 160 High Street, Columbus, ohio, 43215
  • Web: More Info
Magic 95.5 and The African American Male Wellness Agency presents to you the biggest concert party of the season Summer 614

Saturday, August 14th at the Columbus Commons with live performances from Keke Wyatt, Donnell Jones, JaRule, Mike Jones, and Too $Short.  Plus the Re-Do all-vinyl party will be going down along with ten of the city’s best food trucks.  Doors open at 3 pm. Tickets are on sale now click the link below

For VIP and vendor info call 614-944-8700 another Fame Production

Summer614
Summer614
 4 hours ago
07.15.21
