Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 and The African American Male Wellness Agency presents to you the biggest concert party of the season Summer 614

Saturday, August 14th at the Columbus Commons with live performances from Keke Wyatt, Donnell Jones, JaRule, Mike Jones, and Too $Short. Plus the Re-Do all-vinyl party will be going down along with ten of the city’s best food trucks. Doors open at 3 pm. Tickets are on sale now click the link below

For VIP and vendor info call 614-944-8700 another Fame Production

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: