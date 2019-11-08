Thanksgiving Back Turkey Giveaway

CAC Kappa Alpha Psi and Urban One: 10th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway will take place on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Kappa House.

Kappa House: 1461 E Mount Vernon Ave, Columbus, OH 43203

The doors open for the event at 9:00am and close at 3:00pm

Attendees will have to provide proof of residents in zip codes of 43203, 43205,43219, 43206, and 43201 to receive all food items. Attendees will also be encouraged to know their registration status and update voting status for next year’s elections.

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: