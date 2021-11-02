Back To Events

ThanksGivingBack Turkey Tour

Thanksgiving Giveback Graphics
  • Date/time: November 18th to November 20th
Urban One Loves the Community and we wanna feed the city! With the ThanksGivingBack Turkey Tour coming to your neighborhood rec center.. The 1st 50 people at each location will receive a Thanksgiving Box filled with a Turkey, Dressing and all the fixings …but it doesn’t stop there. The Columbus Recreation and Parks  Department will be providing Hot To-Go Meals for the community While Supplies Last.

Pull up on the Southside Thursday 11/18 at 5p at the Barack Community Center

Then the double header on Friday 11/19 at4p at the Driving Park Community Center and  at 5p  at the Linden Community Center, 

Saturday 11/20  starting at 12p we are at the Far East Community Center

It’s the THANKSGIVINGBACK Turkey Tour Powered by

Canvaas Consulting, Sole Classics, CareSource,  Urban One Columbus and ( Power 1075/1063, Magic 95.5, Joy 107.1, La Grande 102.5) 

Thanksgiving Giveback Graphics

