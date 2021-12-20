Back To Events

The American Red Cross/Urban One Blood Drive Dec. 28

  • Date/time: December 28th, 12:30pm to 5:30pm
  • Venue: American Red Cross
  • Phone: 1-800-RED CROSS
  • Address: 995 E. Broad Street, Columbus, OH, 43205
  • Web: More Info
Source: General / Radio One

Every two seconds someone needs blood in the U.S. You can help save lives by donating blood through the American Red Cross at the Urban One Radio Blood Drive on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 12:30PM to 5:30PM at American Red Cross, 995 E. Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43205.

To schedule an appointment to donate call 1-800-RED CROSS or 1-800 733-2767.

This is serious. The Red Cross is experiencing the worst blood shortage in over a decade. The dangerously low blood supply levels have forced some hospitals to defer patients from major surgery, including organ transplants. Your donation is desperately needed this holiday season.

