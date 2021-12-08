Neighbors need neighbors and this holiday season we need each other more than ever. Join Urban One Columbus as we bring to you ‘The Great Holiday Giveback’ in association with Versiti! You have two ways you can donate…bring a toy so you can help a deserving child to wake up to a gift on Christmas day or give one of life’s most precious gifts of all…the gift of donating blood during our blood drive ..you could save a life. Join Urban One Columbus on Saturday, December 18th from 9am to 3pm at the Whitehall YMCA of central Ohio located at 402 N. Hamilton Rd for a day of joy and giving back. It will be a fun filled day featuring special guests, a hot chocolate bar, performances and more.