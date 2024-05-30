Listen Live
Urban One & American Red Cross Blood Drive

Urban One Radio American Cross Blood Drive
  • Date/time: Jun 4, 12:30pm to 4:30pm
  • Venue: American Red Cross
  • Address: 995 E Broad Street
Source: American Red Cross / radio one columbus

The American Red Cross of Central Ohio and Urban One is sponsoring a blood drive at the American Red Cross at 995 E Broad Street in Columbus. We are always looking for new donors who could be identified as matches for our Sickle Cell patients and Black donors are desperately needed to help us meet that demand. Please come join us – all donors will receive a $20 Amazon gift card through email.

Register Here: CLICK HERE to schedule an appointment.

