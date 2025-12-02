Source: American Red Cross / radio one columbus

Give the Gift of Life this Holiday Season!

Join us for the Urban One Blood Drive on Friday, December 12th, from 12pm to 5pm at 995 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43205.

Each donor will receive an Amazon Gift Card as our way of saying thanks for helping save lives!

Your donation could be the most meaningful gift this year. Spread the love, invite a friend, and let’s make a difference together.

Mark your calendar, roll up your sleeve, and make an impact!

Urban One Columbus – Community First, Always.

Urban One/American Red Cross Blood Drive was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com