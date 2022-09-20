Urban One Columbus and the Columbus Urban League are hosting a Job and Recruitment Fair

About this event

If you are looking for a new job or career please join us at the Urban One Columbus and Columbus Urban League Job and Recruitment Fair on Wednesday, October 12 2022 at King Arts Complex, 735 Mt Vernon Avenue, Columbus, OH 43203.

The event will take place from 12pm – 4pm. At the event you will gain onsite information and participate in one-on-one interviews with potential employers in the fields of healthcare, restaurant, manufacturing and others. Meet and INTERVIEW with top employers who are considered “background friendly,” or “second chance,” employers- meaning they hire people with records.

Get the opportunity to connect with community resources, such as;

o Record Expungement

o Rental Assistance

o Professional clothing & suiting vouchers

o Training Providers

Walk away with prizes such as;

o Gift Cards

o Tickets to Millennium Tour Turn Up

o SECRET PRIZES & MORE!

If you need help with the new hire initiation process, or explaining gaps in employment, please attend the Lunch and Learn. The FREE Lunch and Learn events will take place 10/12 10am-12pm and registration is required.

Seats are limited!

Take professional head shots for your resume and employment with III Samuel Photography!