- Date/time: December 10th, 8:00pm to 11:00pm
- Venue: Nationwide Arena
- Address: 200 West Nationwide Boulevard, Columbus, Ohio, 43215
- Web: More Info
The biggest and best in urban comedy, Tony Baker, Bill Bellamy, Michael Blackson, Ryan Davis, Gary Owen and Tony Rock are bringing fall-out-your-seat laughter in the hottest comedy show — Don’t miss the “We Outside Comedy Tour” – If you ain’t outside then where you at? Line-up subject to change.
- Tony Baker (A Black Lady Sketch Show, The Carmichael Show, Rel, Ridiculous)
- Bill Bellamy (Insecure, Hot In Cleveland, Mr. Box Office, How To Be A Player)
- Michael Blackson (Next Friday, Meet the Blacks)
- Gary Owen (Think Like A Man, Ride Along, Meet The Blacks)
- Ryan Davis (HBO’s Insecure and Curb Your Enthusiasm)
- Tony Rock (Think Like A Man, Mann and Wife, Everybody Hates Chris, All of Us)
For more info, weoutsidecomedytour.com.